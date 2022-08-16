West Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 man in critical condition, police say

article

A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of N 64th and Vine Streets.

Police responded after hearing gunshots and found a 30-year-old man laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, officials say.

The man was bleeding and semi-unconscious, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small says the man was transported to Lankenau Hospital, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Investigators say two shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon were found close to the victim.

Authorities say they also found the victim's car double parked on scene.

According to Small, authorities do not have a motive or suspect, but they will check surveillance cameras in the area.