Whale found washed ashore on Sunset Beach in Cape May

A discovery at the Jersey Shore came to a sad end Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say an 18-foot Minke whale washed up on Sunset Beach at Cape May Point, becoming stranded dry on the beach.

The whale was still alive, but "unlikely to survive" due to the impact its body sustained from the stranding.

"The decision was made to humanely euthanize the whale to prevent further suffering," the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said.