'What goes up, must come down': Police urge against firing guns into air as New Year's Eve celebration

With just over a week left until New Year's Eve, the Philadelphia Police Department urged residents not to fire guns into the air in celebration when the clock strikes midnight.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales described the problem as "ongoing" and something Philadelphia experiences "practically every New Year's Eve."

"Taking part in this highly dangerous and illegal activity is far from harmless and never a good idea," Dale said. "Remember: What goes up, must come down."

Bullets fired into the air can travel great distances and land on people and property at speeds up to 200 MPH, according to Dales. Every year a "handful of people" are killed across the country by carelessly fired guns, he said.

The Philadelphia Police Department will have teams of officers patrolling the streets on New Year's Eve specifically searching for people recklessly firing guns into the air.

"Please ring in the new year in a safe way, enjoy your firework displays, bang pots and pans together, but please just do not take part in reckless and illegal behavior," Dales said.

