Philadelphia police officer shot twice in shoulder while responding to robbery call

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the shoulder while responding to a robbery call in North Philly.

It happened on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer from the 26th District was speaking to the robbery victim when he attempted to stop the person who he believed was responsible.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the officer was shot twice in the shoulder before the suspect fled to the rear of a property on Lawrence Street and a homeowner flagged down officers.

Outlaw said the suspect opened fire and struck the homeowner in the thigh.

At some point, while police were closing in on him during a chase, the suspect shot himself in the head.

While transporting the suspect to the hospital, two officers were injured in a crash near 10th and Oxford streets.

The three officers, homeowner and suspect were taken to Temple University Hospital. Outlaw believes everyone is in stable condition.

"It’s brazen and I would hope that once everyone recovers and charges are brought forth," Outlaw said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

