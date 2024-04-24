Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia man robbed 2 banks in one week in Montgomery County: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 24, 2024 9:32am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

A Philadelphia man is in custody after police say he robbed at least two banks in Abington.

ABINGTON, Pa. - Two banks just a block away were robbed over the course of a week, and police say the suspect is now in custody.

The first robbery occurred at PNC Bank on Old York Road in Abington last Thursday.

Police say the teller was given a handwritten note before the robber ran off with stolen cash.

On Monday, the same suspect robbed a TD Bank a block away from the first bank.

Dennis Wilson, of Philadelphia, was stopped near the bank and taken into police custody for both robberies.

All the money taken during the second robbery was recovered by the authorities.