Philadelphia man robbed 2 banks in one week in Montgomery County: police
ABINGTON, Pa. - Two banks just a block away were robbed over the course of a week, and police say the suspect is now in custody.
The first robbery occurred at PNC Bank on Old York Road in Abington last Thursday.
Police say the teller was given a handwritten note before the robber ran off with stolen cash.
On Monday, the same suspect robbed a TD Bank a block away from the first bank.
Dennis Wilson, of Philadelphia, was stopped near the bank and taken into police custody for both robberies.
All the money taken during the second robbery was recovered by the authorities.