When is Charlie Kirk's funeral? What we know

Charlie Kirk's funeral will be held in Arizona this weekend, more than a week after the conservative influencer was shot and killed

What we know:

Turning Point USA, Kirk's nonprofit organization, announced plans for the ceremony over the weekend.

Kirk's funeral will be held at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, on Sept. 21. TPUSA is headquartered in Arizona.

On a website created for Kirk's memorial, the organization said doors would open at 11 a.m. ET, and the service would begin at 2 p.m. ET.

More details about Kirk's funeral can be found at fightforcharlie.com.

What we don't know:

More specifics about the event have not been announced, including information about an official live stream, but President Donald Trump has suggested he would attend.

The backstory:

Kirk was shot and killed while at a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Late last week, officials arrested the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah. On Tuesday, Robinson was charged with Kirk's murder, and could face the death penalty.

What they're saying:

On the Turning Point website, the organization said that "Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family and for America."

"…Though our hearts are heavy, we do not grieve as those without hope," the organization wrote. "Charlie's legacy endures in his family in Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action, and in the millions he inspired to live with conviction."