Where did Philadelphia rank on survey of cities with the rudest kids?

Philadelphians are known for having an edge, but this probably isn't something to be proud of.

A recent survey found that among nearly 30 cities in the country, Philadelphia has the rudest kids and teens.

Over 1,400 people were asked by Solitaired.com to rate the rudeness of the kids in their city on a scale of 1-to-10, with 10 being the rudest.

The survey used 5.90 as the average on its ‘Rudeness Scale.’ Philadelphia ranked number one at 7.21, San Francisco was next at 6.78, and New York City's was third at 6.55.

Philadelphia - 7.21 San Francisco - 6.78 New York City - 6.55 Las Vegas - 6.52 Columbus - 6.43 Jacksonville - 6.15 Louisville - 6.14 Milwaukee/Chicago - 6.04 Detroit - 6.00 Los Angeles - 5.98

Participants also ranked what they believe are the rudest behaviors among children in their city, and which age groups displays those ill-mannered behaviors.

The three worst behaviors for 5-8-year-olds were disobeying rules, not saying please and thank you, and making a mess. For 9-12-year-old, being absorbed in their phone, playing music or videos too loudly and not saying hello were the three worst behaviors. The survey found that the oldest age group, 13-17-year-olds, are phone obsessed, curse, and play music and videos too loudly.

The survey found that Philadelphia's adolescents (9-12) and teens (13-17) were the rudest children in the county. Philadelphia kids 5-years-old to 8-years-old were ranked the third rudest behind San Francisco and Columbus.