'Where do I go from here?' Ride-share driver opens up after being shot on the job

Just a week ago a ride-share driver found himself in the middle a terrifying ordeal - a shooting inside his car in West Philadelphia.

The 50-year-old driver, who asked for his identity to be concealed, says he was shot in the back after he picked up a man and woman.

"I was trying to do 28 trips that night to get the 100 trips I had to do to get my bonus for four days of the week," he explained. "So that was exactly trip 26 for the night."

Things took a turn after he dropped the woman off at one location, then continued onto 63rd and Cobbs Creek to drop off the man.

"I heard a funny sound in the back like it sounds like someone is playing with a gun like they clicked it our something," he said.

Suddenly he says he was shot, and the man got out of his car and ran.

"I heard a loud bang and my arm went limp and stuck outside the side of the window, just shaking like that," he said. "And I'm screaming you shot me, you shot me and then all he said was you shot? Then jumped out the car while the car was moving."

The driver also managed to get out of the moving car before it crashed into a pole near Cobbs Creek and Delancey Street.

He showed his injury to FOX 29.

"The gunshot went through my back on this side. It went through and came out here," he said.

The shooter is still at large, and police say they are still investigating a motive.

Meanwhile, the victim says he is out of work with three daughters to take care of.

"I have no health coverage, and I'm sitting here suffering from a gunshot wound with no use of the arm that I use," he said. "Where do I go from here?"

The victim's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and treatment.

Uber also released a statement regarding the shooting:

"Violence has no place on the Uber platform. Our hearts are with the driver as he recovers from this horrifying incident. We’ve removed the rider’s access to the app, and we are assisting law enforcement on their investigation."