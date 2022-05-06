Two teens arrested for sexually assaulting woman on New Jersey trail, police say
MORRISTOWN, N.J. - Police say a woman was sexually assault on a trail this week, and now two male teens are in custody.
The woman was allegedly attacked after refusing to give the teens money on the Traction Line Recreation Trail in Morristown on Tuesday.
One of the suspects pushed the victim to the ground and sexually assaulted her, according to police. He was allegedly armed with a rock.
Police say the other suspect stood nearby before both fled the area.
A 17-year-old juvenile and 18-year-old named Lizandro Osorio-Mejia were arrested Friday and charged in connection to the alleged sexual assault.
The juvenile was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft. Osorio-Mejia was charged with two counts aggravated sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact, one count sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, robbery, conspiracy to commit robber, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, aggravated assault and theft.