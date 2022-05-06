Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
4
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County

Two teens arrested for sexually assaulting woman on New Jersey trail, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:20PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Two men arrested after police say a woman was sexually assaulted. (Morris Township Police Department)

MORRISTOWN, N.J. - Police say a woman was sexually assault on a trail this week, and now two male teens are in custody.

The woman was allegedly attacked after refusing to give the teens money on the Traction Line Recreation Trail in Morristown on Tuesday.

One of the suspects pushed the victim to the ground and sexually assaulted her, according to police. He was allegedly armed with a rock.

Police say the other suspect stood nearby before both fled the area.

A 17-year-old juvenile and 18-year-old named Lizandro Osorio-Mejia were arrested Friday and charged in connection to the alleged sexual assault.

MORE HEADLINES:

The juvenile was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft. Osorio-Mejia was charged with two counts aggravated sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact, one count sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, robbery, conspiracy to commit robber, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, aggravated assault and theft.