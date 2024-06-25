Where to find free beaches in New Jersey and Delaware

Summer fun is even better when it's free, and beachgoers looking to beat the heat have several options in both New Jersey and Delaware.

Temperatures have sizzled parts of the Delaware Valley ever since summer began earlier this month, including a record-setting heat wave.

Crowds have packed shore towns in New Jersey and Delaware where the sea breeze helps make unbearable summer temps more tolerable.

Everyone has their favorite shore town, but anyone looking to save a couple bucks can still enjoy a day at the beach with these free options.

Atlantic City: Best known for its gambling and vibrant nightlife, Atlantic City also offers a massive free beach for summertime fun. Downtown Beach, Crystal Beach, and Delaware Avenue Beach are a few of the options available to visitors. A.C. also boasts a more than 5-mile stretch of boardwalk that has access to restaurants, casinos and novelty shops.

Bay Front: Considered part of the more well-known Seaside Heights, Bay Front offers beachgoers "an alternative to the oceanfront activities." Bay Front, found just north of Route 37, not only offers a free patrolled beach, but visitors can also enjoy fishing, crabbing and boating.

Beesley's Point: Located on the banks of Great Egg Harbor, Beesley's Point gives beachgoers a quieter escape and is said to be "an ideal spot for launching a kayak to explore the calm waters."

Jennifer Lane Bay Beach: Another bay side location for beachgoers who prefer a more laid back shore experience, Jennifer Lane Beach is found on the Manahawkin Bay. Jennifer Lane Bay also features nearby parks for volleyball, walking, biking, and fishing.

Strathmere: Neatly tucked between Ocean City and Sea Isle City, Strathmere beach offers "a low-key, off-the-beaten-path beach experience."

The Wildwoods: One of the most popular South Jersey beaches is also one of the state's largest free beaches! With over 5 miles of beaches, Wildwood offers visitors plenty of room to find a spot to enjoy the sun and surf.

William Morrow Beach: VisitNJ.com called William Morrow Beach "the perfect spot to spend a sunny summer day" due to its plentiful sandy beaches and amenities like free parking, outdoor showers and a playground. A small notch of Somers Point, William Morrow Beach stretches between Higbee and New Jersey avenues.

Dewey Beach: There's a lot packed into the small Delaware shore town, including a free beach! The one-mile-long town is just three blocks, but offers shops, restaurants and a lively nightlife scene.

Rehoboth Beach: One of Delaware's premier vacation spots also boasts free sandy beaches! Rehoboth Beach also features a fun boardwalk and plenty of shops and restaurants to round out your day at the beach.

If we missed a free beach in New Jersey or Delaware, let us know at WTXF_web@FOX.com!