White House says it will not participate in House impeachment proceedings

The White House said Friday that it will not participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment proceedings in a scathing, two-paragraph letter.

Pat Cipollone, White House counsel to President Donald Trump, penned a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

“As you know, your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless and has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness,” the letter said.

Friday was the deadline for Trump to respond to Nadler’s request for the president to participate in the Judiciary Committee’s proceedings.

“You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings,” the letter continued.

Nadler is set to continue hearings on Monday.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.