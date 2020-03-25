White House, Senate leaders reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package

On Federal Street in Camden, a sign blinks a message of stay home and residents are listening after Gov. Phil Murphy issued a stay-at-home order. Small restaurants and a laundromat are open, but most businesses are shuttered. Residents are already feeling the pain, but there is some relief on the way.

"It has impacted my finances. My economy hasn’t been the same. My hours at work have been cut down—less income now," Angel Ramos told FOX 29.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Under the $2 trillion federal aid plan, Angel Ramos, a security officer, and his wife could receive a $2,400 check from the government, and get full pay for four months if he’s laid off. There’s $130 billion for hospitals like Cooper in Camden and a $150 billion dollar chunk for state and local governments.

"Without a doubt we depend on cash flow. Right now, city hall is closed we depend on people paying their tax bills. Folks aren’t getting paid," Camden Mayor Frank Moran said.

In Philadelphia, where coronavirus cases jumped again overnight to 342, costs are climbing while all but essential workers are home.

Mayor Kenney says he’s not sure what the city’s much needed cut will be.

Advertisement

"At first glance, this package is a significant step toward ensuring all Americans, including Philadelphians, are able to weather the economic hardship of this pandemic," Mayor Kenney said Wednesday.

From SKYFOX drone, the empty parking lots of King of Prussia and Cherry Hill malls show how retail has tanked. The package also includes $367 billion in loans to small businesses.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP