White Settlement shooting victims were church deacon, security team member

Friends and family members have identified the victims from Sunday’s church shooting in White Settlement.

Relatives said 64-year-old Anton “Tony” Wallace was a deacon at the West Freeway Church of Christ and had just handed out communion at the time of the shooting.

The Associated Press reported Wallace’s daughter was at the service. Tiffany Wallace said she ran toward her father and held him, telling him that she loved him and that he was going to make it. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"You just wonder why? How can someone so evil, the devil, step into the church and do this," she said.

Jack Wilson, the head of the church's security team, said the second victim was Richard White, one of the security guards who responded to the shooting.

"He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us," church elder, Mike Tinius, told the Associated Press.

Everyone investigating the case agrees the armed, church security team inside the building on Sunday prevented a much larger tragedy.

White Settlement Police Chief JP Bevering said the gunman entered the church at about 10:50 a.m. and sat down with congregants. He got up from his seat while members were receiving communion, pulled out a shotgun and fired it.

Two armed church members who were part of a volunteer security team quickly returned fire and killed the gunman, the chief said.

Investigators said all of it happened extremely fast. The shooting was over in less than 10 seconds.

The attack was captured on video because the service was being streamed live by the church. FOX 4 has chosen not to show the video out of respect for the victims and the survivors.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had high praise for the courageous volunteers who responded to the attack.

“The true heroes in this are the people who were sitting in those pews today and responded -- the immediate responders," said Texas DPS Regional Director Jeoff Williams.

Wilson is the owner of a local shooting range who is running for a Hood County Commissioner seat. He shared his thoughts on what happened on his campaign Facebook page.

I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today. The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church.I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church. I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed. Please pray for all the members and their families in this time. Thank you for your prayers and understanding. — Jack Wilson

At a news conference Sunday night, Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the gunman was killed within six seconds of opening fire. Patrick hailed the state's gun laws, including a measure enacted this year that affirmed the right of licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon in places of worship, unless the facility bans them.

That law was passed in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history, which was also at a church. In the 2017 massacre at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, a man who opened fire on a Sunday morning congregation killed more than two dozen people. He later killed himself.

Patrick said the two congregants who drew their weapons saved "untold number of lives."

"I very appreciative to the Legislature -- Dan Patrick the leutenant governor, the governor, the speaker -- for carrying the legislation that really made it clear to churches that they could prepare for an incident like this. And I do hope that through this tragedy that more churches will prepare in the way that this church did not just in Texas but really across the nation," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said investigators have been interviewing associates of the gunman, whose name has not yet been released.

DeSarno described the gunman as “relatively transient” but said he has roots in the area. He’s been arrested multiple times in the past but the FBI declined to give details, according to the Associated Press.

The one thing that law enforcement officials are still trying to determine is a motive for the deadly attack.

Several church members said they didn’t recognize the gunman and that he appeared to be wearing a fake beard or disguise.

Many are left with heavy hearts and a lot of pain but said they will find a way to move forward with a spirit of forgiveness.

“We have to remember that he’s a creature of God also just like we are. And it is a sad thing that he had to come into the congregation to hurt people and it’s a sad thing that we had to hurt him. But I don’t have any hate for this person. We can’t have hate for these people. We can’t have hate for anybody that does hate for us. We have to go on. We have to live that life of Christ,” said John Richardson, a church member.

Leaders of the West Freeway Church of Christ plan to host a private meeting Monday night for church members. Afterward, the pastor said he will release a statement to the public.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.