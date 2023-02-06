Whiz kid: Pennsylvania 9-year-old already taking college courses

A Pennsylvania boy who finished grade school before the age of 10 is now college bound.

David Balogun, a 9-year-old whiz kid from Bensalem, is a member of Mensa and rose from third grade to 12th grade in less than three years.

"David at the age of 4 knew the solar system with all the planets, with everything going on, he would help the teacher, sometimes, explain things," Ronya Balogun said.

David told FOX 29's Monica Evans that he loves several different fields of science and technology, including astrophysics, chemistry, and software development.

He aspires to one day create new technologies, like an interactive hologram computer that's interactive with the snap.

"Maybe a hologram computer or a computer that you just snap your finger and then you see a whole hologram of things to do," David said.

With the help of his parents, David is search for a university with challenging online courses.