Who won? Biden takes Wisconsin, 6 states outstanding in 2020 presidential election

The race for the White House has come down to a handful of key states — with Democratic nominee Joe Biden claiming Wisconsin Wednesday as election officials race to tabulate the final votes in the 2020 election.

The Associated Press called Wisconsin in Biden’s favor Wednesday afternoon, giving him 10 crucial electoral votes in the quest for 270.

Ballots in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Alaska and North Carolina were still being counted Wednesday to determine how the pivotal remaining 77 electoral votes will be awarded.

Much of President Donald Trump’s initial lead on Nov. 3 diminished by the morning after Election Day, largely due to the remaining mail-in ballots being counted, which favored Biden. Most of those ballots came from heavily populated counties.

Here’s where each remaining state stands:

Michigan (16 electoral votes) — Biden leads

Biden leads Michigan with 49.7% of votes, compared to Trump’s 48.8%. That gives Biden a 45,000-vote cushion over Trump. Like neighboring Wisconsin, Michigan voted for Trump in the 2016 race. And it also initially showed him ahead on Nov. 3 before Biden overtook him the next morning.

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) — Trump leads

Trump holds a sizeable lead over Biden in Pennsylvania. The president has 53.5% of the vote while Biden has just 45.4%. Pennsylvania supported Trump in 2016. He has thus far maintained his grip on the Keystone State, though a plethora of uncounted mail-in ballots from urbanized areas are keeping Biden within striking distance. More than 460,000 votes separate the two candidates.

Nevada (6 electoral votes) — Biden leads

Biden holds a slim lead in Nevada. He has 49.2% of the vote and Trump has 48.6%. Biden’s lead began to dwindle Wednesday morning, dropping down to only about 8,000 votes. According to the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State, Nevada is finished announcing results until Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. local time.

North Carolina (15 electoral votes) — Trump leads

Trump has so far defended the Tar Heel State, which went his way in 2016. He has 50.1% of the votes, compared to Biden’s 48.7%. About 76,000 votes separate the two candidates.

Georgia (16 electoral votes) — Trump leads

Trump won Georgia by five points in 2016. This time, the margin is much smaller. Trump has earned 50.5% of Georgia’s votes, compared to just Biden’s 48.3%. Roughly 82,000 votes separate the two candidates. According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, The Peach State has about 200,000 mail-in ballots left to count, as well as 40,000 to 50,000 early votes.

Alaska (3 electoral votes) — Trump leads

Trump holds a comfortable lead in “The Last Frontier.” Trump has 62.9% of the vote while Biden has just 33.3%. That gives Trump a cushion of over 50,000 votes. Biden isn’t threatening Trump’s lead in Alaska — the state just hasn’t finished counting votes yet.

This story was reported from Atlanta.

