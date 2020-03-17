Whole Foods adjusts hours for customers at high-risk for contracting coronavirus

article

Whole Foods Market says they will adjust their hours to accommodate individuals at high risk for contracting the coronavirus.

Starting on Mar. 18, customers 60-year-old and older will be allowed into the store an hour before the general public. The grocery chain says all locations in the United State and Canada will participate in the adjusted opening.

"We are setting aside this time to help these customers, who national health authorities have identified as among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, feel more comfortable shopping our stores and helping to ensure they are able to get the items they need in a less crowded environment," the store said.

In addition to opening early, stores will also close two hours early so employees can have ample time to restock shelves, clean the building and rest. During the early closure, participating stores will still fulfill pick-up and online orders.

You can find more information about store hours here.

