Who's winning the presidential election with 2 days to go?

The Brief Kamala Harris maintains a slight edge in national polls with two days until the Nov. 5 election. A shocking new Iowa poll has her leading Donald Trump by 3 points in Iowa.



Vice President Kamala Harris maintains a slight lead nationally in the polls as she and former President Donald Trump zero in on the Sun Belt in their campaigns’ final two days.

Both candidates embarked on one last weekend quest to sway every undecided voter in the battleground states. They pitched rival agendas on the economy — and more — that each insisted is what Americans want.

RELATED: New Iowa poll shows Harris ahead by 3 points in the Hawkeye State

"We have overcome every attack, every abuse and even two assassination attempts," Trump said at a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, outside Charlotte. "And now it all comes down to this."

Later, Trump headed to Virginia, which isn't considered a battleground state, but offered a similar message, telling supporters that there is no way he can lose and is on the cusp of "the greatest political victory in the history of our country."

Harris, meanwhile, has been urging her supporters to vote early so she can be elected and provide the "new generation of leadership" that she argues she represents.

The vice president made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live," joining Maya Rudolph’s Harris character in the show’s cold open.

RELATED: Here's what Gallup's final poll says about Trump, Harris

"I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States of America," Harris said during remarks in a rally at the Atlanta Civic Center parking lot Saturday.

Who’s winning in the polls?

According to polling average website 270toWin, Harris was still slightly ahead of Trump Sunday. An average of 21-plus polls showed Harris at 48.3% and Trump at 47.2%. Trump maintained a slight edge in five of the seven swing states, though in Pennsylvania, where the race has remained tied, Trump’s only ahead by 0.1%.

A shocking new Iowa poll by J. Ann Selzer, the "gold standard" pollster in Iowa, shows Harris ahead of Trump by 3 points in the Hawkeye State. Trump won comfortably in Iowa in 2016 and 2020, and Iowa is not considered one of the seven swing states that will decide this year’s election.

The poll is an outlier – an Emerson poll released Saturday showed Trump ahead by 10 points in Iowa – but it does hint that there could be some surprises come Tuesday. Selzer is known for past polls that accurately predicted Trump's 8-point lead in Iowa over Joe Biden in 2020 and his comfortable victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Who’s winning the polls in Arizona?

An average of 15 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Trump with a 1.6% lead in Arizona.

Arizona has 11 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Georgia?

An average of 12 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Trump with a 1.2% lead in Georgia.

Georgia has 16 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Michigan?

An average of 20 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Harris with a 1.5% lead in Michigan.

Michigan has 15 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Nevada?

An average of 13 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Trump with a 0.6% lead in Nevada.

Nevada has six electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in North Carolina?

An average of 15 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Trump with a 1.2% lead in North Carolina.

North Carolina has 16 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Pennsylvania?

An average of 22 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Trump with a 0.1% lead in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Wisconsin?

An average of 14 polls, the most recent on Nov. 3, shows Harris with a 0.8% lead in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes.

LINK: See more at 270toWin.com