Why some Chester County third-party voters were forced to use provisional ballots on Election Day

The Brief Some registered third-party voters were forced to use provisional ballots on Election Day in Chester County. Third-party includes independents, libertarians, and those registered as ‘No Affiliation’ or ‘Non-Partisan.’ Supplemental poll books were rush-delivered to impacted polling locations.



Registered third-party voters in Chester County were forced to use provisional ballots after election officials say some names did not appear in poll books.

What we know:

Chester County Voter Services says an issue with the poll books at all precincts was reported just after polls opened in Pennsylvania at 7 a.m.

Election officials said the erroneous poll books did not include the names of registered third-party voters.

Supplemental poll books were sent to precincts across Chester County.

The issue caused some third party voters to vote by using a provisional ballot.

By the numbers:

Election officials say there are over 385,000 registered voters in Chester County, and more than 75,000 are third-party voters.

Third-party includes independents, libertarians, and those registered as ‘No Affiliation’ or ‘Non-Partisan.’

What they're saying:

Chester County Voter Services says it will conduct an investigation to "determine how third-party registered voters were omitted from the poll books."