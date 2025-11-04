Why some Chester County third-party voters were forced to use provisional ballots on Election Day
PHILADELPHIA - Registered third-party voters in Chester County were forced to use provisional ballots after election officials say some names did not appear in poll books.
What we know:
Chester County Voter Services says an issue with the poll books at all precincts was reported just after polls opened in Pennsylvania at 7 a.m.
Election officials said the erroneous poll books did not include the names of registered third-party voters.
Supplemental poll books were sent to precincts across Chester County.
The issue caused some third party voters to vote by using a provisional ballot.
By the numbers:
Election officials say there are over 385,000 registered voters in Chester County, and more than 75,000 are third-party voters.
Third-party includes independents, libertarians, and those registered as ‘No Affiliation’ or ‘Non-Partisan.’
What they're saying:
Chester County Voter Services says it will conduct an investigation to "determine how third-party registered voters were omitted from the poll books."