Wildfire at Wharton State Forest shuts down roads; crews say 40 percent contained

Forest fire crews battling a wildfire at Wharton State Forest in South Jersey.

The County Line Wildfire is burning near Waterford Township in Camden County and Shamong Township in Burlington County. The fire started around 10 a.m.

Officials say it is currently covering around 300 acres, and is 40 percent conntained.

Jackson Road has been shut down from Tremont Avenue to Atsion Road as crews assess the situation.

The Goshen Campground was evacuated and closed, along with Burnt Mill Trail, Goshen Pond Trail and the Sleeper Creek Trail.