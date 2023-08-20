Wildfire rages out of control in Wharton State Forest, near Atco Dragway: officials

article

200 acres in the Wharton State Forest, in Camden County, are on fire as a wildfire rages out of control.

Officials with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service first alerted the public to the wildfire Sunday evening, about 5:30.

The fire was burning near the Atco Dragway, in the Wharton State Forest and near Jackson Road.

As of 10 p.m., they said no structures were threatened and no roads had been closed. However, they said 200 acres were on fire with just five percent contained.

They asked that people avoid the area and that no one fly drones nearby as it interferes with the fire service's ability to safely fight fires.