Wildwood to resume Friday Night Fireworks in August

article

The Wildwoods announced that its Friday Night fireworks will resume on Friday, August 7 on the beach at Rio Grande Avenue.

“Fireworks and the Wildwoods go hand in hand, and we are thrilled for our visitors to experience this weekly spectacular fireworks show while visiting our resort destination,” said Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority’s Executive Director/CFO John Siciliano.

The display will be visible from almost anywhere on the Wildwoods Boardwalk. Shoregoers can enjoy the free fireworks every Friday night at 10 p.m. until the remainder of the summer. A rain/wind date is set for Sundays at 9 p.m.

For more information, please click here.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Wildwood cancels July 4th fireworks due to public health concerns

Outdoor dining, in-person retail resumes in New Jersey

Gov. Murphy lifts NJ stay-at-home order, raises limit on size of indoor, outdoor social gatherings

Barbershops, hair salons to reopen in New Jersey on June 22, Murphy says

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP