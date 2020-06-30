Wildwood cancels July 4th fireworks due to public health concerns
WILDWOOD, N.J. - A grand fireworks display celebrating the Fourth of July in the City of Wildwood will not take place this year.
Officials with the city made the announcement Tuesday, citing public health concerns due to coronavirus.
Based on Governor Murphy’s delaying of indoor dining, among other health issues associated with COVID-19, Mayor Pete Byron stated that social distancing would be difficult to maintain during a fireworks display.
No decision has been reached regarding Friday Night Fireworks. City officials are hopeful they can reach a decision soon.
