Wilmington Hospital deadly shooting: Workers, patients describe fear and chaos

The Brief A gunman shot two people inside a Wilmington hospital Tuesday, June 16. The hospital was placed on lockdown while some people evacuated. One of the victims died and a suspect was taken into custody in Philadelphia.



Police say a 23-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in Philadelphia after a deadly shooting inside the Wilmington Campus hospital of Christiana Care Tuesday, June 16. One person was killed and another injured, according to police, and the hospital was placed on lockdown as workers and patients tried to escape or shelter in place.

Workers and patients describe chaos and fear during shooting

What we know:

Police late tonight said the suspect in this incident, a 23-year-old male, has been taken into custody in Philadelphia, and charges and extradition to Delaware are pending. The preliminary investigation has determined that this was a targeted, isolated incident.

Police say this investigation remains active and ongoing. They have not released the names of the victims or the suspect.

What they're saying:

"It was scary. Scary," said Brian Pfeffer. "Two. Just firecrackers almost. Intense," he said as he described the sound of gunshots inside the Wilmington Campus hospital of Christiana Care this afternoon during a deadly shooting.

A massive emergency response poured in as the hospital went on lockdown. Some workers like Pfeffer evacuated. "There is a lot of people still in there. I mean they are on lockdown. That is what I am saying. They gotta be terrified," said Pfeffer. He works as a patient guide helping people navigate the hospital for care and was in the emergency room when it happened.

"I just got out. I did not stick around to hear anything. You hear that and you just go. You hear the alarms go off and you just get out of there," said Pfeffer.

The search for the gunman went on for several hours in and around the hospital and parking garages. Workers stood outside in shock and desperate for answers. Many people showed up in panic hoping to reach loved ones at the hospital.

"My coworker called and said there was an active shooter in the hospital," said a man. It was terrifying news because his daughter is a nurse there.

"Yes it is. Especially when it is your child," he said. The man did not want to be identified while the search for the shooter was taking place but finally he reached his daughter on the phone.

"Speaking to her she said she is safe right now. They are in the parking lot, they are not letting them leave and from my understanding they say the shooter might still be in the building," he said. "It has been like a combat zone but there is no combat. A lot of movement. A lot of mixed information. No one really knows what is going on. I see tactical force going in and out. Going in different parts of the building," he said.

When officials lifted the lockdown late in the evening, one patient leaving after three hours inside on lockdown commended hospital staff for helping keeping him calm and informed.

"I’m an army veteran so it was ok. Here is where we are going, here is where we are going to lock down, get behind enough walls. And we were fine," he said.

Pfeffer, like many, are wondering what went wrong and why. "Something set this person off," he said. "I feel horrible for the victims. My prayers go out. I just do not know what to say. It is terrifying," said Pfeffer.

A large police presence remained at the hospital for hours as the search for the suspect continued and the investigation unfolded.

Emergency response and aftermath at Wilmington hospital

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A gunman opened fire inside the hospital Tuesday, June 16, shooting two people.

The hospital went on lockdown and some people evacuated while others sheltered in place.

Police searched for the suspect for several hours before taking a 23-year-old male into custody in Philadelphia. The lockdown was lifted late in the evening.

Workers, patients and families described confusion and fear as the hospital went on lockdown. Some people waited outside for hours trying to reach loved ones, while others were kept inside until police gave the all clear. Hospital staff were praised for keeping patients calm during the ordeal.

A large emergency response was seen at the hospital, with tactical teams entering and leaving the building throughout the day.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the victims or the suspect. The motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Details about how the suspect was apprehended in Philadelphia have not been shared.