Wilmington police ask public's help in 1993 cold case

Wilmington police are seeking the public’s help with a 1993 cold case, officials announce Monday.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Linda Ann Moody was found by police January 5, 1993, on the 1600 block of Bowers Street, near a building that is now the Howard R. Young Correctional Institute.

Moody was last seen getting into a pickup truck with two men.

Investigators say Moody died from injuries she received while fighting with the two men.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Wilmington Police Department Cold Case Unit. The unit can be reached at 302-576-3619. Investigator Robert Partlow can be reached at 302-650-3967 or Robert.Partlow@cj.state.de.us. ATF Special Agent Veronica Hnat can be reached at 302-275-0369 or Veronica.M.Hnat@usdoj.gov.

Information can also be submitted to the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at their website, here.

