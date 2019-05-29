Winning lottery ticket worth $1.2 million sold in Philadelphia

article

A lucky lottery ticket worth more than one $1 million was sold in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood, according to the Pennsylvania lottery.

The jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket with the winning numbers 4-11-35-37-42-47 is worth $1.2 million.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at L&P Express LLC. supermarket on the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue. The marker earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The holder of a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.