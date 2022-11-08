Winning Powerball tickets: Three $1 million tickets sold in New Jersey

article

Someone in California won the ultimate Powerball jackpot when they became $2 billion richer from Monday's Powerball drawing. But, three New Jerseyans made out pretty good, too, after three Powerball tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in New Jersey.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say three tickets from three different stores matched five of the five white balls drawn, winning the $1 million second-tier prize.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Camden County: News Nook, 17 S Centre St., Merchantville

Mercer County: 7-Eleven #27890, 222 Dutch Neck Rd., Hightstown

Middlesex County: Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison

New Jersey was full of luck as eight more New Jersey lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning eight people the third-tier prize of $50,000. Lottery officials say of those eight tickets, one of them was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

These eight winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Passaic County ($100,000): AL Super Mart LLC, 96 Mountainview Blvd., Wayne;

Burlington County ($50,000): Medford News and Tobacco, 682 Stokes Rd., Medford;

Mercer County ($50,000): Shoprite #500, 3373 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Krauszers, 525 Avenel St., Avenel;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Costa & Joao Amoco, 756 Roosevelt Ave., Carteret;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Tiger Paw Exxon, 912 Route 9 South, Parlin; and,

Somerset County ($50,000): Wegmans Food Store, 724 Route 202 South, Bridgewater.

The winning numbers were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56. The red Power Ball number was 10. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles County, according to lottery officials.

It is estimated that 502,293 New Jersey lottery players took home about $2,480,026 in prizes, ranging from $4 to $200.

The Powerball jackpot is now reset to $20 million for the next drawing to be held on Wednesday, November 9, at 10:59 p.m.



