Winslow Township police investigate multiple drive-by shootings

Police are investigating three drive-by shootings that happened over a month's span.

Winslow Township police released video they found on social media in hopes of identifying the people involved. The footage from Tuesday night shows a large fight breaking out on Lyric Court.

A couple of hours later, police say someone drove by and fired gunshots — a stray bullet struck a house, and one lodged into a wall just one foot from where a child was sleeping.

Another shooting happened in the same neighborhood in early June and just two weeks ago, police were called to nearby Hopewell Lane to investigate a fight that ended with five rounds fired in broad daylight. Multiple houses were hit.

Police believe all three drive-by shootings are related and they're concerned because there are a lot of children in these housing developments.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Dogostino at 609-567-0700 x1214 or anonymous tips can be submitted anonymously at 609-561-0895.

