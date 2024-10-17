Winter weather outlook: What to expect this winter in the Philadelphia area

article

An unseasonably cold stretch of weather that gripped the Philadelphia-area over the last several days has everyone thinking of the winter – including forecasters!

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its official winter outlook for 2024-25 on Thursday and broke down different temperature and precipitation trends for the upcoming season.

CPC forecasters said they still expect a La Niña to develop during the fall and play a role in temperatures and precipitation trends across the country. However, the La Niña that develops will likely be weak and short-lived, forecasters said.

Generally, a La Niña pattern means wetter and cooler weather for the northern tier of the U.S. and warmer, drier weather across the southern tier. That seems to fall in line with what CPC forecasters predict for the winter.

How cold will it get?

This graphic shows the temperature outlook for the 2024-25 winter season.

Forecasters predict that temperatures in the Philadelphia-area will likely be above-average this winter.

The average temperature in Philadelphia from December to February is between 45-28 degrees, according to climate data.

The Mid-Atlantic is expected to be part of a warmer banned air stretching from the southwest on through New England.

Forecasters say the southern states, including Texas and southeastern states, will also likely have a warmer winter.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest and Midwestern states that typically endure brutal winters could see even colder average temperatures.

Snow more, snow less

This graphic shows the precipitation outlook for the 2024-25 winter season.

The Philadelphia-area – and nearby metros – have gotten used to generally snow-less winters.

Philadelphia got more than an inch of snow in January for the first time in nearly two years.

The trend is expected to continue this winter, with forecasters predicting normal-to-below average precipitation in the Mid-Atlantic and New England.

Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch, hedge the prediction by saying an emerging La Nina could influence precipitation totals.

"This winter, an emerging La Niña is anticipated to influence the upcoming winter patterns, especially our precipitation predictions," he told FOX Weather.

Snow-lovers will likely have to travel to the Mid-West or Pacific Northwest to see above-average snowstorms.