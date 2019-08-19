Wisconsin school prints suicide crisis hotline on student ID cards

article

Students at a Wisconsin school will now have a suicide crisis hotline printed on their identification cards.

The move aims to offer a lifesaving tool for students or their friends.

The idea came after one Wausau West High School student lost a friend to suicide earlier in the summer.

RESOURCES:

Suicide risk factors and warning signs

Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention

Advertisement

How to talk to someone who may be struggling with depression or anxiety

"We can't save everybody, but if we can help some, whether that is a simple ID card, we just need ideas and need to pursue it because this is the second leading cause of death in teenagers,” said parent Robin Patrick.

Supporters plan to petition other schools to alter their identification cards as well.

------

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.