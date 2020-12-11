With activities canceled by pandemic, riders hit slopes in Blue Mountain

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to postpone or cancel many of our favorite activities or holiday traditions, riders on Blue Mountain say it's a perfect time to pick up skiing or snowboarding.

“I tell ya, absolutely try it! Great way to spend time outdoors & if you’re okay with taking a couple tumbles, the snow is soft & it’s a lot of fun," first time rider Andrew, said.

Blue Mountain ski resort opened for the first time this season at 60 percent capacity on Friday. Employees have already noticed the demand for riders is high, even under unprecedented circumstances.

“Tickets are very limited," Ashley Seier said. "We’re actually sold out for today, sold out for tomorrow and very limited quantities for next week.”

Like many businesses, Blue Mountain had to add coronavirus safety measures in order to open. Along with a capacity limit, riders are required to wear masks while in lift lines and inside buildings. Ticket sales have also been moved online and must be purchased in advance.

Still, riders new and old who have been couped up inside were eager to hit the slopes for some socially distant fun.

“Gyms are closed, all fun things are canceled, so hit the slopes," Catherine Hackett said.

