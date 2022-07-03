Boy, 17, critical after he is shot in the stomach in SW Philly, police say

article

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and is fighting for his life in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 1900 block of South 67th Street Saturday night, just after 9, on the report of gunshots, according to authorities.

Responding officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police rushed the teen to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are searching for the shooter and a motive. They say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.