Wolf endorses Joe Biden in 2020 election

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has become the latest democratic leader to endorse presidential hopeful Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“Now more than ever, Pennsylvania needs a partner in Washington. We need a champion for our working families, who can make quality health care and education accessible to all families, and won’t boost corporations and rich CEOs at the expense of middle-class people in our state," Wolf said in a statement.

The second-term governor says in the midst of economic uncertainty and a public health crisis, Biden possesses the "strong" and "steady" leadership to navigate the nation through the "long, arduous process of recovery."

Wolf joins Pennsylvania leaders who have endorsed the former vice president, including Senator Bob Casey and former state governor Ed Rendell.

