Woman, 13-year-old boy seriously injured after fire engulfs New Castle County home, officials say

article

A 20-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a blaze broke out inside a New Castle County home Tuesday morning.

The 3-story home was fully engulfed by flames when fires crews arrived to Everett Avenue in Claymont around 9 a.m.

The woman and boy were both found in the front yard, and transported to local hospitals.

Officials say they are both in serious condition for smoke inhalation.

MORE HEADLINES:

Damage to the house is estimated at $200,000, according to fire officials, who say three adults and one child were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.