Woman, 13-year-old boy seriously injured after fire engulfs New Castle County home, officials say
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - A 20-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a blaze broke out inside a New Castle County home Tuesday morning.
The 3-story home was fully engulfed by flames when fires crews arrived to Everett Avenue in Claymont around 9 a.m.
The woman and boy were both found in the front yard, and transported to local hospitals.
Officials say they are both in serious condition for smoke inhalation.
Damage to the house is estimated at $200,000, according to fire officials, who say three adults and one child were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.