Christiana Mall shooting: Police seek 3 teen suspects after fight ends with 3 shot, 5 others injured

article

Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help to locate three teen suspects in connection to a shooting that erupted inside a Delaware mall over the weekend.

A large law enforcement presence descended on Christiana Mall Saturday night after reports of shots fired caused the mall to be evacuated, and eventually shut down for the night.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight at the food court entrance, when the suspects confronted an 18-year-old man.

The suspects physically assaulted the victim, which then sparked a fight with two of the victim's friends, according to authorities.

At one point, police say one suspect removed a gun from his waistband and opened fire.

RELATED COVERAGE: Christiana Mall Shooting: DSP confirm 3 shot, 5 others injured in fight that led to shooting

The 18-year-old victim and his 16-year-old friend were struck three times. Another 18-year-old was also struck by one bullet while standing on the sidewalk outside.

All three victims are said to be in stable condition after being treated.

Five other people were injured, though their injuries were unrelated to the gunfire. The mall was eventually cleared by police, and reopened on Monday.

Police say the suspects, descried as males in their late teens, fled the scene after the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.