Police: Woman, 5-year-old girl found stabbed inside North Philadelphia home

Police say two people, including a 5-year-old girl, are fighting for their lives after being stabbed inside a Philadelphia home on Monday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 1800 block of North 20th Street for reports of a stabbing.

Police found a 5-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman each suffering from multiple stab wounds in the living room of the residence, police said.

The child was brought to St. Christopher's Hospital and the woman was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. They are each in critical condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the double stabbing and police were unable to fund a weapon.