Woman, 19, stabbed to death in reported domestic situation; suspect in custody: officials

A tragedy in Lower Makefield Township as a call for a domestic situation turns deadly.

The violence unfolded Friday afternoon, about 2:45, on Waterford Road, officials said.

When police arrived to the scene, a man was found stabbing a 19-year-old woman.

"When the officers arrived on scene, they found a male assaulting a female in the road. The male was seen stabbing the female multiple times. Immediately upon seeing police, the male fled," Captain Jason Braim, with Lower Makefield Police, stated.

"What I was told by our officers, there was at least two stab wounds," Lower Makefield Police Deputy Chief Bob Lewis said. "Our officers were here quickly and the first officer that observed the assault in progress, he immediately rendered aid to her and the second responding officers saw the suspect running and were able to give chase and take him into custody quickly. The whole incident lasted two minutes."

The man fled and police gave chase after the suspect, identified as Trevor Weigel.

Meanwhile, additional officers worked to save the young woman.

"While officers were chasing the male, they could observe him stabbing himself multiple times in the neck," Captain Braim remarked.

They caught up to him around the corner at the fence separating the Brookstone Condominiums, near I-295, where he appeared to try and break through the vinyl fence.

"When he was doing that, did you have to tase him to stop him?" FOX 29's Steve Keeley asked.

"The male had to be tased and a K9 was deployed to stop him," Captain Braim answered. He added, "This appears to be a domestic-related incident and, as you know, domestic-related incidents sometimes become violent, and they can become violent anywhere."

Keeley then asked, "Did you have any history with this guy?"

"No. No we did not," Captain Braim replied.

The woman died at the hospital. Officials said Weigel required surgery for life-threatening, serious injuries.

"Does it look like he's gonna survive?" Keeley asked.

"The information we were given is that he will survive his injuries," Captain Braim said.