Woman, 2 men injured in West Philadelphia shooting where, police say, at least 50 shots were fired

article

Three people are recovering after a hail of gunfire rained down in West Philadelphia.

Officials said the shooting happened at the 5400 block of Race Street, Wednesday, just before 10 p.m.

Police arrived to find a 29-year-old female shot once, a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

All three victims were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and all three are listed in stable condition.

According to authorities, at least 50 shots were fired. Some of the shell casings were found near a porch where the victims were believed to have been sitting when the shooting started.

The victims were not residents of the property, but were believed to be sitting with a larger group of individuals.

No other injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating the shooting.

The shooting occurred just hours after city leaders held a briefing in which they continue to look for answers to stem the city’s spike in gun violence.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter