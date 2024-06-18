Woman, 26, fatally crashes into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard causing closure

article

A portion of Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia is closed after PennDOT officials say a fatal accident occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, a woman was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard when she struck a tree in the median, causing the vehicle to spin out. They say she was ejected from the vehicle and her body flew onto the northbound lane.

Police later revealed the victim was a 26-year-old woman driving a gold Toyota Camry.

She was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. on the scene.

Roosevelt Boulevard remains closed at Woodhaven and is not expected to reopen for at least two more hours, PennDOT reported at 5:47 p.m.

Rush hour traffic is heavy and being diverted off Woodhaven exit.

Police are at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Sources say an officer at the scene say the incident may have been a result of distracted driving.

Check back for more updates on the road closure.