Police: 2 sought in gunpoint robbery of Philadelphia Rite-Aid

Authorities are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars during an armed robbery of a Philadelphia drug store.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the suspects who they believe robbed the Rite Aid on the 2800 block of Dauphin Street last Saturday.

Investigators believe the 20-year-old suspects threatened the store manager with a gun and demanded money from the register and office safe.

The suspects fled the store with more than $4,500, according to police.

Police called attention to the "distinct design" on one of the suspect's dark-colored sweatshirt.

The second suspect also wore a hooded sweatshirt with a V design on the chest, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects whereabouts or the gunpoint robbery should call police immediately.