Woman, 35, fatally struck by car in North Philadelphia, police say

A criminal investigation is underway after the driver of a vehicle struck a woman and fled the scene, police say.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit in the area of N Broad and W Somerset Streets around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say responding officers arrived at the intersection and found a 35-year-old woman unresponsive in the roadway with extreme trauma to her head.

She was pronounced dead at 3:41 a.m., officials say.

A witness said they saw a white vehicle hit the woman, pull over and then flee after a few minutes, according to investigators.

Large pieces of debris believed to be from the vehicle were found on the road, Small says.

The incident is under investigation, police say.