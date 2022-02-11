Woman, 4 children killed in Monroe County, Pa. house fire

A late-night house fire claimed the lives of five people in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The victims are an adult female and four children, Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac said.

The fire broke out late Thursday night in the ranch-style home on Brook Road in Polk Township. Photos from the seen showed extensive fire damage to a section of the home.

The coroner did not release the names of the victims and he said autopsies were pending.

Fire marshals were trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

No other information was available.

