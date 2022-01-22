Woman, 46, killed in hit-and-run in Eastwick, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A woman has died as the result of a hit-and-run in the Eastwick section of the city.
The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on the 2700 block of Island Avenue.
Police say a 46-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced at 9:54 p.m.
No arrest was made and no vehicle information has been released at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
