Woman, 48, struck by vehicle in Overbrook and killed, officials say

A woman was struck and killed Tuesday morning while attempting to get into her vehicle in Overbrook.

The 48-year-old woman was on the 5600 block of Upland Way about 8:30 Tuesday morning. She was trying to get into her own vehicle when, officials say, a black vehicle drove by and reportedly struck her.

The woman was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say no arrests have been made. There were no details regarding the vehicle, other than its color.

