Woman, 65, shot and killed during Philadelphia 'neighborhood dispute': police

Authorities say a 65-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon during a what police called a "neighborhood dispute" turned barricade situation.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7100 block of Montague Street before noon for reports of gunshots during an argument.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the crime scene by medics.

The suspected shooter barricaded themselves inside a nearby property and has refused to surrender to police.

Authorities set up a staging area at the intersection of Montague and Wellington streets.