Woman, 70, convicted of fatally stabbing man with sword-cane to be sentenced Monday

A 70-year-old woman who was found guilty of the murder of a man outside a Montgomery County bar will learn her fate in court Monday.

Prosecutors say Renee DiPietro stabbed 31-year-old Michael Sides with a 16-inch blade sheathed in her cane last June, before taking off.

The 70-year-old had inserted herself into a bar fight between Sides and her son, which escalated into the deadly stabbing.

A jury took just over five hours to return the guilty verdict this past February after watching the sequence of events on surveillance video.

DiPietro maintained she acted in self-defense as she was led away by officers following the hearing.

"It was wrong," she said. "If it was their child…if it was their child, what would they do?"

She will be sentenced for the murder in court Monday morning.











