Woman, 71, robbed after suspect fires into vehicle outside South Jersey home: police

The Brief Police say an armed man robbed a 71-year-old woman after shooting into her vehicle. The woman's purse was stolen, and the suspect fled the scene. He was charged several weeks later.



A man is in custody after a 71-year-old woman became the victim of a terrifying ordeal in Glassboro earlier this month.

What we know:

The woman was sitting in a vehicle outside her home on MacClelland Avenue when a man with a handgun tapped on her window and demanded her purse.

When she refused to open the door, police say the man fired into the vehicle, shattering a window.

He then fled the scene with her stolen purse.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the woman sustained any injuries.

Dig deeper:

An investigation and search of the Hollybush Gardens Apartment Complex led police to charge 32-year-old Shameek Brown, who was already being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

He is now charged with robbery, theft and several weapons offenses.