Woman, 71, robbed after suspect fires into vehicle outside South Jersey home: police
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A man is in custody after a 71-year-old woman became the victim of a terrifying ordeal in Glassboro earlier this month.
What we know:
The woman was sitting in a vehicle outside her home on MacClelland Avenue when a man with a handgun tapped on her window and demanded her purse.
When she refused to open the door, police say the man fired into the vehicle, shattering a window.
He then fled the scene with her stolen purse.
What we don't know:
Police did not say if the woman sustained any injuries.
Dig deeper:
An investigation and search of the Hollybush Gardens Apartment Complex led police to charge 32-year-old Shameek Brown, who was already being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.
He is now charged with robbery, theft and several weapons offenses.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Glassboro Police Department.