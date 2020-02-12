Woman accused of stealing $561K from Burlington County church to pay for car loans, wedding

article

A financial secretary has been charged with stealing more than $561,000 from a Burlington County church.

Taisha Smith-DeJoseph, 43, of Willingboro, served as a volunteer at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Florence Township.

An investigation began after church officials, who suspected the theft, contacted the prosecutor's office financial crimes unit.

Officials said Smith-DeJoseph opened online bank accounts and used the funds for personal expenses over a five-year period.

Smith-DeJoseph also allegedly issued reimbursement checks to herself from St. Paul’s bank accounts and fabricated monthly statements to hide the church’s true financial state.

Investigators said that Smith-DeJoseph used the money to pay her car loans, rent, credit card expenses and to pay for her wedding at a Burlington County venue.

In an attempt to cover up the embezzlement scheme, according to prosecutors, Smith-DeJoseph failed to file income tax returns for 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Smith-DeJoseph was charged with second-degree theft by deception and related offenses. Her case will be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.

