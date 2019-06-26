Woman accused of stealing security cameras in Upper Darby

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say is stealing security cameras in Upper Darby.

Since June 7, the woman has allegedly stolen six security systems from three different locations in the neighborhood.

Police, who released images of the alleged suspect Tuesday, say all of the thefts have occurred at night after dark. In one case, another woman is captured in the background. Police are hoping to speak to her.

"This woman likes to steal surveillance cameras," Upper Darby police tweeted. "Since she likes cameras so much we'd like to show her our mugshot camera. Let us know if you can help us identify her."

Upper Darby Police Superintendant Michael Chitwood says the suspect could face vandalism, theft and criminal mischief charges.

The woman is described as between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11 and around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity is asked to contact police.