Woman accused of threatening to 'shoot everyone' at Tampa elementary school

A woman in Tampa is accused of threatening to "shoot everyone" at a nearby elementary school.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Juliana Cote made a public Facebook post on Thursday that showed a photo of a small, fake firearm accompanied by the shooting threat.

Deputies showed up at Cote's home, which they said is near Egypt Lake Elementary School.

According to investigators, Cote admitted to creating the Facebook post.

Deputies arrested Cote and charged her with making written threats to committ a mass shooting or terrorism.

She was booked at the Falkenburg Road Jail, where she is being held on a $7,500 bond.