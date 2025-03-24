Woman accused of putting noose on her own desk in Allentown City Hall

The Brief A city employee has been charged after reporting a noose found on her desk at city hall. DNA from the noose matched a sample of the woman's DNA, according to police. She is now charged in connection with the noose investigation.



A months-long noose investigation has led to the arrest of an Allentown city employee who claimed to have found the concerning item.

What we know:

On January 10, LaTarsha Brown told police she discovered a noose on her desk when she arrived for work at Allentown City Hall.

Video surveillance and building access control records revealed the employees present between the time Brown left work the day before, and her arrival the next morning.

Every employee, except Brown, agreed to provide a buccal swab for a DNA test if needed.

Police say Brown then requested that the investigation be discontinued.

Picture of noose provided by Allentown Police in connection with the investigation.

Dig deeper:

After the noose was submitted for DNA testing days later, Brown's DNA sample was obtained through a search warrant.

Her DNA matched the DNA profile found on the noose, according to a forensic report issued on March 10.

"No other person’s DNA profile was found on the evidentiary items involved in this investigation," police said in a release.

What's next:

Brown is now facing charges in connection with the noose investigation, including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and false reports to law enforcement authorities.